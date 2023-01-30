Madison mayoral candidates to meet for community forum

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three candidates in the race for Madison’s mayor will meet Monday night in a community forum.

Incumbent Satya Rhodes Conway, Gloria Reyes and Scott Kerr will meet at 7 p.m. at Sequoya Library to address the public. The event will be moderated by Wisconsin Public Radio talk show host emeritus Joy Cardin.

The forum is being sponsored by several neighborhoods on Madison’s west side.

Residents can also watch the event live through a Zoom link.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa
One dead in Jefferson Co. crash

Latest News

Fitchburg businesses are stepping up to provide meals to seniors after Little John's announced...
Fitchburg businesses help provide meals after Little John’s halts contracts
Instructor Carrie Parks on the artistic technique of a police sketch
Instructor Carrie Parks on the artistic technique of a police sketch
Instructor Carrie Parks explains history of forensic art
Instructor Carrie Parks explains history of forensic art
Local businesses help provide meals to seniors
Local businesses help provide meals to seniors