Madison mayoral candidates to meet for community forum

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three candidates in the race for Madison’s mayor will meet Monday night in a community forum.

Incumbent Satya Rhodes Conway, Gloria Reyes and Scott Kerr will meet at 7 p.m. at Sequoya Library to address the public. The event will be moderated by Wisconsin Public Radio talk show host emeritus Joy Cardin.

The forum is being sponsored by several neighborhoods on Madison’s west side.

Residents can also watch the event live through a Zoom link.

