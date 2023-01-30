Madison snow emergency remains in effect Monday night

MADISON (WMTV) – The city of Madison is reminding drivers the snow emergency remains in effect and they must park on the odd-numbered side of the street Monday night and into Tuesday morning. The original order, which activated the alternate-side rules, was issued for Sunday after several inches of snow fell on the city over the weekend.

The rules directing which side of the road vehicles must park run from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m., the Streets Division explained in its latest update. There will also be daytime parking restrictions, it added, saying they will be posted, and drivers are required to follow them. Drivers who park on the wrong side overnight could be ticketed and risk having their vehicles towed.

For those who want to park off-street but do not have a garage, driveway, or other place to go are allowed to use one of the city’s downtown parking ramps. During snow emergencies, people are allowed to park there for free from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Drivers who park there outside that window will have to pay for the periods there are there before or after those times, the Streets Division explained.

The amount of snow that dropped on Madison on Saturday topped the minimum that would trigger a citywide plow. Over the weekend, the Streets Division indicated it had approximately 150 pieces of equipment clearing the streets.

