Oregon PD K9 sniffs out methamphetamine, cocaine in 21-year-old’s car

VILLAGE OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Oregon Police Department officers arrested a 21- and a 24-year-old after a K9 helped locate various drugs in the pair’s vehicle.

At around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, an officer stopped a vehicle near Dunn Avenue and East Netherwood Street in the Village of Oregon for a vehicle registration violation.

Archie, the police department’s K9, sniffed around the car, leading police to search the vehicle. Officers found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, according to officials.

The 21-year-old driver from Madison was arrested and faces charges of intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating after revocation and non-registration of auto.

The 24-year-old passenger from Brooklyn faces charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two warrants.

