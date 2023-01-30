REPORT: Offseason trade of Aaron Rodgers remains an option for Packers

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit LionsSunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, an offseason trade of Aaron Rodgers remains an option for the Green Bay Packers.

In his article on ESPN, Schefter said, “League sources believe the franchise prefers to move on from Rodgers, just as it once did with Brett Favre. Those sources also believe that Rodgers is well aware of the Packers’ feelings on the situation.”

Schefter said the trade could be driven by financial reasons, the state of the Packers franchise and the feelings of the team and the four-time MVP.

The Packers are currently projected to be more than $16 million over next season’s salary cap, with Rodgers due $59.5 million in guaranteed money this year and another $49.25 million in 2024.

Rodgers said in an interview on the Pat McAfee show last week that he is “open to all honest and direct conversations” with the Packers and that a trade “wouldn’t offend me, and it wouldn’t make me feel like a victim.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
Crash
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Missing Madison man’s family holds protest at State Patrol station

Latest News

Badgers fall to Wildcats on Theresa Huff Day
Illinois's Matthew Mayer (24) passes against Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14), Connor Essegian...
Mayer’s career-high 26 leads Illinois over Wisconsin 61-51
Portage High School recognizes their local first responders at halftime during the Portage vs....
Portage holds First Responders Night at boys basketball game
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a shot and being fouled during the...
Giannis named team captain for 2023 NBA All-Star Game