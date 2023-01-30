USDA invests $19.4 million to improve, expand electric development in rural Wisconsin

(KNOP)
By Sean White
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The USDA Rural Development State Director for Wisconsin Julie Lassa announced Monday the department is investing $19.4 million to help two electric cooperatives expand and modernize Wisconsin’s rural electric grid and increase grid security.

“These are exciting, long-term infrastructure investments that will help rural electric cooperatives and utilities build and improve their systems,” said Lassa. “Ultimately, this investment will strengthen opportunities in our rural communities while making the electric infrastructure more reliable and affordable for the residents and businesses who depend on it.”

Some examples of how the funding will be used in Wisconsin include Oconto Electric Cooperative receiving a $12.9 million loan to connect 614 consumers and build and improve 157 miles of line. Additionally, Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative is receiving a $6.5 million loan to connect 573 consumers and build and improve 75 miles of line.

The USDA is investing in 64 total projects through the Electric Loan Program. This funding will benefit nearly 2 million rural people and businesses across 26 states. The loans include $613 million to help rural utilities and cooperatives install and upgrade smart grid technologies.

For more information on rural development in the state, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa
One dead in Jefferson Co. crash

Latest News

The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are going back up after warmer than typical temps in January...
Ice Castles back up in Lake Geneva after warm January
Ice Castles back up in Lake Geneva after warm January
Ice Castles back up in Lake Geneva after warm January
Madison mayoral candidates to meet for community forum
Joe McNally and Jill McGlauchlin are the husband-and-wife musical duo.
Wis. man helps wife fight Alzheimer’s with music
Wis. man helps wife fight Alzheimer’s with music
Wis. man helps wife fight Alzheimer’s with music