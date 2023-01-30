Very Cold Through the Week

Wind Chills Well Below Zero at Times
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Becoming Mostly Sunny Today
  • Very Cold
  • Dry Through the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic high pressure will build into the region and it will dominated the weather around here for much of the week. Plenty of sunshine is expected, but very cold temperatures and wind chills are on the way as well.

Wind chills will remain below zero through the day.
Wind chills will remain below zero through the day.(wmtv)

Temperatures today will struggle to get into the double digits. We will start the day with clouds and should get into quite a bit of sun as clearing will take place from northwest to southeast. By tomorrow morning, lows will be double digits below zero with wind chills around -20 degrees.

Even colder wind chills will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows at that time are expected to be around -5 degrees, but wind potentially could be in the 10 to 15 mph range. That would create wind chills around -25 degrees. The National Weather Service is monitoring this period for a potential Wind Chill Advisory.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and cold. High: 8. Wind: NW 10.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: -11. Wind: NW 5.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 13.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 24.

