Village of Brooklyn couple escapes house fire unharmed

This home in the Village of Brooklyn caught fire around dinner time on Sunday night
This home in the Village of Brooklyn caught fire around dinner time on Sunday night(Tim Elliott)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) -A fast-moving fire swept through a home in the Village of Brooklyn on Sunday night and a couple got out safely just in time. The fire happened at a single-family home on Stacie Court.

Jeff Vondra says he was in the kitchen around 5 p.m., getting dinner ready when he smelled smoke coming from the garage. He quickly discovered the garage was on fire and yelled to his wife to out of the house.

“We are a little shooken up, but physically, we are doing fine,” Vondra said. “I got a couple minor burns but physically we are fine and that’s the most important part.”

Vondra says they called 911 and firefighters arrived within minutes.

“I just want to give a lot of credit to the Brooklyn Fire Department. We had a lot of people show up in such a quick and timely fashion,” Vondra added.

The flames from the garage fire destroyed this car parked in the driveway
The flames from the garage fire destroyed this car parked in the driveway(Tim Elliott)

Vondra says his garage, along with his boat, an ATV, and his car parked in the driveway are all destroyed. An RV trailer parked next to the garage also sustained some serious damage. Vondra says the house sustained a lot of water and smoke damage and he’s working with his insurance company to figure out next steps. In the meantime, the Vondras are staying with their neighbors.

“This is unbelievable for such a small community to come together at this point. We got a lot of help from a lot of neighbors,” Vondra said.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation.

