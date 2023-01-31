18-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing from Portage Police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities arrested an 18-year-old after police say he allegedly led Columbia County authorities on a chase following a traffic stop.

The Portage Police Department stated that officers pulled over the suspect on New Pinery Road. The driver identified himself and police said they allegedly smelled marijuana. During the stop and while waiting for backup, an officer learned that the driver had previous charges of fleeing and eluding, operating a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm.

Before an additional officer could arrive to the scene, police said the suspect drove away and led officers on a chase through the city’s downtown. The man allegedly drove over 75 miles per hour southbound on Highway 51.

Members of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Poynette Police Department helped Portage officials by setting up spike strips, which deflated all four of the suspect’s tires. Police said the suspect’s vehicle eventually lost a tire, causing it to slow down to a stop.

Police arrested the 18-year-old and he was taken to the Columbia County jail. The man faces charges of fleeing and eluding, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and cocaine. He also faces two counts of felony bail jumping and possession of a stolen firearm from Columbus, Georgia.

No one was hurt following the pursuit and arrest.

