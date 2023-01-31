Days after power outage, members in the Madison area speak out

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items.

Residents around the Sunset Village neighborhood contacted company Madison Gas & Electric after the incident and are looking for answers. The power outage affected about 2,000 customers. Impacted by the outage, Liz Aldag says she talked with MG&E after calling twice Monday.

“A young man called me this afternoon and basically said ‘shoot that sucks--good luck,’” Aldag said.

Ben Brubaker says his family was happy to have heat in the cold temperatures but they loss a couple hundred dollars worth of food.

“We just grocery shopping the day before--Friday night and a few hours later that happened,” Brubaker said.

He says this was an unusual surge and thinks MGE should give some guidance.

“I guess I am still trying to discover what the answer is here but it does feel like there still has to be some responsibility on their part,” Brubaker said. “We have all the protections in place in terms of a nice circuit board and circuit breakers.”

A spokesperson for MGE said they are still examining the extent of the damage to its equipment and the impacts on the distribution system due to the crash that happened, which caused the “outage and voltage variation.”

Aldag is an artist who lost a tool important for her profession.

“I am a potter, a small batch ceramic artist. I fire all my work in here twice. This piece of equipment is about $5,000 to get new with a digital controller and venting system,” Aldag said.

A kiln is what she uses to make her customized pieces for customers. The damage to her equipment will impact her livelihood.

" I had someone out today inspecting it and it is completely fried. To order a new kiln like this they are back ordered until like three months,” Aldag said. “I am sure what I am going to do for work in three months.”

An MGE spokesperson said the company is not legally responsible for damage to household items that are beyond the company’s control.

“Under state law (PSC 113.0703), MGE is not responsible for household equipment damaged during an outage that’s beyond our control, which, in this case, resulted from the vehicle crash into MGE infrastructure. Customers are encouraged to contact their renter’s or homeowner’s insurance company to determine if their losses are covered under their policy. We will help customers who need documentation from MGE to verify the incident occurred for the purpose of their insurance claims.”

The company said customers can submit a claim, which it will review and then respond to the customer.

