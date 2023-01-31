FIRST ALERT DAY: Friday

Dangerously cold wind chills expected
First Alert Day for February 3.
First Alert Day for February 3.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Wind chills 20-25° below zero
  • Frostbite can form in just 30 minutes
  • Try to limit outdoor time

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 meteorologists have issued a First Alert Day for Friday, February 3 ahead of dropping temperatures and dangerous wind chills. Wind chills are expected to be between 20 and 25 below zero early Friday morning, with near 30 below possible in some locations.

Wind chill forecast for 7AM Friday morning.
Wind chill forecast for 7AM Friday morning.(WMTV)
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

In those conditions, frostbite can develop on exposed skin in under a half hour. It’s very important that you bundle up as much as possible Friday morning. Try to limit the time you spend outside until later in the day, if possible, when conditions improve a bit. Keep your pets in mind too!

Friday is our last day of arctic air in the 7-day forecast. We’ll enjoy some milder temperatures for the weekend and into next week.

Frostbite could develop in just 30 minutes Friday morning!
Frostbite could develop in just 30 minutes Friday morning!(WMTV)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa

Latest News

Food stored outside after power surge
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances
Iowa Co. Sheriff: Victim in Town of Wyoming shooting dies
Madison East vs LaFollette basketball game postponed over safety concerns
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Rodgers believes decision could come in ‘couple of weeks’