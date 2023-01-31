FIRST ALERT DAY: Friday

Wind chills 20-25° below zero

Frostbite can form in just 30 minutes

Try to limit outdoor time

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 meteorologists have issued a First Alert Day for Friday, February 3 ahead of dropping temperatures and dangerous wind chills. Wind chills are expected to be between 20 and 25 below zero early Friday morning, with near 30 below possible in some locations.

Wind chill forecast for 7AM Friday morning. (WMTV)

In those conditions, frostbite can develop on exposed skin in under a half hour. It’s very important that you bundle up as much as possible Friday morning. Try to limit the time you spend outside until later in the day, if possible, when conditions improve a bit. Keep your pets in mind too!

Friday is our last day of arctic air in the 7-day forecast. We’ll enjoy some milder temperatures for the weekend and into next week.

