First Alert Weather Day Today

Wind Chill Advisory Through 10:00 am

Very Cold Temperatures

Milder Tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect today until 10:00 am. Arctic high pressure will continue to dominate the region bringing very cold air and dangerously cold wind chill. Plenty of sunshine is expected due to the ridge and wind will be fairly light through the day, generally in the 5 to 10 mph range. NBC15 meteorologists have declared today a First Alert Weather day due to the dangerously cold wind chills early today.

Dangerously cold wind chills this morning. (wmtv)

High temperatures today will reach the double digits, but not by much. Clear skies will continue for tonight and temperatures won’t be quite as cold with lows staying above zero. Wind chills will be single digits below zero. It will be fairly mild for both tomorrow and Thursday before another shot of cold air arrives for Friday.

Lows at that time are expected to be around -5 degrees, but wind potentially could be in the 10 to 15 mph range. That would create wind chills around -25 degrees. The National Weather Service is monitoring this period for another potential Wind Chill Advisory.

Today: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 12. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 4. Wind: SW 5.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 25.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 26.

