Grant program works to improve quality of Madison neighborhoods

It’s a grant program that aims to help improve the quality of life in Madison neighborhoods.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It's a grant program that aims to help improve the quality of life in Madison neighborhoods.

Liz Stanislawski, Public Information Officer for the City of Madison’s Department of Planning and Community and Economic Development, sat down with NBC15′s Leigh Mills to talk about the grant program and how it works.

The deadline to apply for the grant is Feb. 20. You can apply for the grants here: https://www.cityofmadison.com/dpced/planning/2023-neighborhood-grants/3739/

Watch the full interview attached to this story for more information about the grant program.

