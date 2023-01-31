Iowa Co. Sheriff: Victim in Town of Wyoming shooting dies

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities confirmed that the victim of a shooting that happened last week in Iowa County died Monday as a result of her injuries.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday that the suspect in the case, a 34-year-old Hillpoint man, now faces a charge of intoxicated use of a weapon. He is at the Iowa County jail with a $250,000 cash bond.

The name of the woman who died was not released.

According to the officials, deputies responded around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Percussion Rock Road. The woman was found in critical condition.

The 34-year-old man was previously booked into the Iowa Co. jail on a single count of injury by negligent use of a weapon.

Investigators did not release any information about what happened that led to the woman’s injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa

Latest News

Food stored outside after power surge
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances
First Alert Day for February 3.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Friday
Madison East vs LaFollette basketball game postponed over safety concerns
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Rodgers believes decision could come in ‘couple of weeks’