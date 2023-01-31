Iowa Co. Sheriff: Victim in Town of Wyoming shooting dies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities confirmed that the victim of a shooting that happened last week in Iowa County died Monday as a result of her injuries.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday that the suspect in the case, a 34-year-old Hillpoint man, now faces a charge of intoxicated use of a weapon. He is at the Iowa County jail with a $250,000 cash bond.

The name of the woman who died was not released.

According to the officials, deputies responded around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Percussion Rock Road. The woman was found in critical condition.

The 34-year-old man was previously booked into the Iowa Co. jail on a single count of injury by negligent use of a weapon.

Investigators did not release any information about what happened that led to the woman’s injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.