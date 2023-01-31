It’s National Plan for Vacation Day! Plan your next trip to Wisconsin Dells

Today is National Plan for Vacation Day!
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is National Plan for Vacation Day!

This cold weather may have you dreaming of warmer days off of work, so you can get started planning your trip to Wisconsin Dells. Wisconsin Dells is a great vacation spot for the whole family.

NBC15′s Erin Sullivan sat down with Wisconsin Dells Communications Manager Leah Hauck-Mills to talk about planning your next trip. Watch the full interview to find out more about how you can get started planning.

