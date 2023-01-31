Lil Wayne coming to Madison this spring

Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Lil’ Wayne is pulling into Madison this spring as his latest tour gets underway. The rap superstar comes to The Sylvee on Saturday, April 8, as part of his Welcome to the Carter Tour, organizers revealed Tuesday.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m., on Friday, on his website, lilwayneofficial.com.

The five-time Grammy-winner’s trip to Wisconsin’s capital is just the fourth stop on this latest round of shows before he heads to Chicago the next night. The 28-stop tour is jammed packed into a 45-day swing that wraps up in Los Angeles.

The tour announcement comes just two days before Lil Wayne will receive the Black Music Collective’s Recording Academy Honors. He is one of four recipients this year, joined by powerhouse honorees Dr. Dre and Missy Elliott, along with music executive Sylvia Rhone.

