Madison East vs LaFollette basketball game postponed over safety concerns

(WMTV-TV/Gretchen Gerlach)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A disturbance in the parking lot of Madison LaFollette High School has prompted the postponement of the school’s basketball game against Madison East High School.

Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said a large police presence responded to the altercation, which happened during the lunch hour among LaFollette students.

LeMonds said all after-school activities at LaFollette have been canceled Tuesday due to safety concerns.

A source at the Madison Police Department said that an ex-student walked into the parking lot and pointed a gun at someone before driving away. No shots were fired.

No one was hurt as a result of the disturbance.

NBC15 has reached out to the MPD spokesperson for more information. This story will be updated as details develop.

