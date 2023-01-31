MPD investigation into stabbing last week still ongoing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a stabbing late last week that sent a man to the hospital.

The police report released Tuesday indicated officers responded to an area hospital on Thursday, around 3 p.m., after the 29-year-old man was dropped off there. MPD described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

The statement did not state where the stabbing may have occurred, nor did it offer any details on what may have led to the incident.

No arrests have been made yet, the police department noted in Tuesday’s statement, and MPD’s investigation is still ongoing.

