MPD still investigating credit union robbery last week

(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a robbery last week at a credit union on the city’s north side.

According to the MPD report, the suspect went into the UW Credit Union, in the 1400 block of Northport Drive, just north of Warner Park, around 10 a.m. on Thursday and handed the teller a note demanding money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the individual fled the scene, MPD stated. It did not indicate if the man left on foot or in a vehicle. Officers dispatched a K-9 unit to try to track him, to no avail.

No description of the suspect was released, and no arrests have been made. Currently, detectives are going over digital evidence at the scene, MPD explained, and its investigation is still ongoing.

