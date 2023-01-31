Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa

(Pixabay)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the McFarland fisherman who died after his ATV fell through the ice at Lake Waubesa over the weekend.

The medical examiner identified him as Richard Knuteson and indicated its preliminary investigation showed the 45-year-old man died from drowning. It is still conducting further testing to confirm that finding.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, authorities were alerted Saturday night that a man did not return home as expected. The caller said the man had been fishing on the lake’s north side.

Search and rescue teams joined deputies for the overnight search and, around 3:30 a.m., they began focusing on an area where it looked like an ATV had fallen through the ice. At that spot, they found a body submerged in the water and the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

