Officials name 18-year-old who died in Rock Co. crash involving semi

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have identified the 18-year-old who died following a crash involving a semi truck Friday in Janesville.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Callahan Fuller died as a result of the injuries he received from the crash.

The medical examiner’s office stated that the Janesville resident was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Friday.

A forensic examination was finished Saturday and additional testing is underway, the agency stated. The Wisconsin State Patrol and Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department are still investigating.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a vehicle was driving southbound on I-39/90 near mile marker 175.4 in Janesville when it collided with the back of a semi.

This collision was separate from the string of crashes that happened around 12:30 p.m. that lead to multiple pileups between Janesville and Beloit. Twenty-one people were taken to area hospitals to be treated in this incident.

