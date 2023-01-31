Salt vs. sand use: City of Madison Streets Division weighs in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Following a big snowfall as the Capitol City saw Saturday, some residents may be wondering why the city’s interior roadways are more snow-covered than perhaps neighboring municipalities. The answer lies within a policy the City of Madison Streets Division has been practicing for more than a decade.

One reason factoring into the use of limited salting practices stems from the city’s efforts to protect Madison’s drinking water.

“Our ultimate goal with treating the roads in the winter is finding that balance between what’s safe for the public and what’s right for the environment trying to dance that line the best we can,” said Bryan Johnson, spokesperson with the City of Madison Streets Division.

When temperatures drop below 20 degrees, the efficacy of salt drastically lessens, “We don’t want to keep putting more and more and more salt down to get that melting that people would expect on the roads because that’s harmful the environment, it rusts your infrastructure, it winds up in the water that you drink and also in the waterways around it, the lakes and streams,” Johnson noted.

Instead, at those well below freezing temperatures, the the streets division will opt for deploying sand, rather than salt on interior roadways. “To give traction on these roadways, it’s not going to make the roads as clear, but if you’re driving slow on these interior Madison streets where this material is spread it’ll be okay, it just may not be as clear as what people are used to seeing after snowstorms,” added Johnson.

“Finding that balance between what’s safe for the public and what’s right for the environment,” Bryan Johnson in regard to the City of Madison Streets Division’s use of sand vs. salt following snowstorms @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/f6iFd3lF4Y — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) January 31, 2023

To see the full snow and ice procedures guiding the city of Madison Streets Division, click here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.