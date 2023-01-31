Short break from the brutal cold

Sunny, mid-20s Wed & Thurs

Friday morning wind chills: -20 to -25°

Mild & cloudy for weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We woke up to very cold weather this morning, and we’ll only see a short break from it before it returns on Friday. Another First Alert Day has been called for Friday as wind chills will be back in the 20-25 below range during the morning.

For Wednesday, winds will increase out of the south which will help warm our air temperatures into the mid-20s. However, also due to the stronger winds, wind chills will likely remain in the teens through the afternoon. Copy and paste that forecast into Thursday: sunny, mid-20s but windy. On Thursday, our winds will be shifting to come out of the north, which will make a big difference Thursday night.

Temperatures will drop quickly overnight Thursday into early Friday morning, with northwesterly winds bringing in much cooler air. Air temperatures will be around 5 below Friday morning, but the stronger winds will allow it to feel closer to 20 to 25 below. Friday will be another morning to try to limit your time spent outside and make sure you’re bundling up if you do need to head outdoors.

Temperatures will remain in the single digits Friday afternoon, but we’ll rebound things quickly on Saturday. Shifting winds will once again bring warmer air out of the south, bringing high temperatures back into the 30s. The mild weather looks to last into the start of next week, with a chance for rain Monday night into Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.