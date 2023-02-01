3M workers threaten strike if contract disputes continue

United Steel Workers members rejected the last contract offer Saturday. Those employees have been working without a contract since October
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Employees at the 3M plant in Wausau are reportedly taking steps to formally strike, including picketing, which could happen as early as next week if labor contract disputes continue.

The biggest issues that workers are pursuing are that their wages do not match the current rate of inflation, a dollar-for-dollar match on 401-Ks, and increased vacation time. Approximately 90-110 employees work at the plant with all but one or two being part of the union.

A 3M spokesperson said, “3M continues to be in ongoing discussions with the union. We’ll be meeting in less than two weeks with a federal mediator to help facilitate an agreement to the mutual benefit.”

United Steel Workers members rejected the last contract offer which was proposed last Saturday. Those employees have been working without a contract since October.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa

Latest News

Capitol Building in Madison
Find unclaimed property | Wisconsin officials offer tips on how
Madison-area restaurants support food pantries with ‘Mad Can’ Food Drive
A Waunakee man is accused of stealing checks from multiple Dane Co. residents and cashing them.
Dane Co. newspaper delivery man accused of stealing checks
Find unclaimed property | Wisconsin officials offer tips on how
Find unclaimed property | Wisconsin officials offer tips on how
Mad Can Food Drive starts Wednesday
Mad Can Food Drive starts Wednesday