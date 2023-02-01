3M workers threaten strike if contract disputes continue

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Employees at the 3M plant in Wausau are reportedly taking steps to formally strike, including picketing, which could happen as early as next week if labor contract disputes continue.

The biggest issues that workers are pursuing are that their wages do not match the current rate of inflation, a dollar-for-dollar match on 401-Ks, and increased vacation time. Approximately 90-110 employees work at the plant with all but one or two being part of the union.

A 3M spokesperson said, “3M continues to be in ongoing discussions with the union. We’ll be meeting in less than two weeks with a federal mediator to help facilitate an agreement to the mutual benefit.”

United Steel Workers members rejected the last contract offer which was proposed last Saturday. Those employees have been working without a contract since October.

