Badgers land Waunakee tight end Rob Booker

Wisconsin footballs lands Waunakee tight end Rob Booker.(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Luke Fickell landed his first in-state commit for the class of 2024, Waunakee tight end Rob Booker.

The Waunakee junior announced on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that he’s staying home and committed to Wisconsin.

“I’ll be furthering my football career at the University of Wisconsin and fulfilling a life long dream of being a Badger!!”

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end chose Wisconsin over offers from fellow Big Ten schools Purdue, Minnesota, Michigan State and Iowa.

Booker is the third commitment in the 2024 class and second tight end.

