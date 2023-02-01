Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. to host fundraising ball

(HEDI LAMARR RUDD | Boys and Girls Club of Dane Co.)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. (BGCDC) invites the public to the Hearts for Helping Sneaker Ball, the organization’s first event in 2023.

The fundraiser will have live music by Chicago band Hey Jimmy, a $4,000 jewelry raffle, hors d’oeuvres, casino games and both silent and live auctions.

Funds raised from the ball will support BGCDC’s afterschool programs.

  • Career Launch helps young people explore careers and set goals.
  • The TOPS (Teens of Promise) College Success Program provides support services for college students
  • Through the CareerForce Buildup program, youth can learn about careers in skilled trades as well as visit residential and commercial job sites, apprenticeship training centers and building projects with hands-on activities.

The ball is set to take place on Feb. 10 at the Madison Concourse Hotel from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Patrons can buy tickets on BGCDC’s website.

