Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway.

A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked due to the crash. Video from 511 Wisconsin cameras showed traffic was backed up as far as Gammon Road.

511 Wisconsin also indicated another crash happening shortly after the one near Verona Road, this time in the westbound lanes of the Beltline at Whitney Way. The right shoulder is blocked near Whitney Way due to this crash.

This is a breaking news story and this article will be updated as details develop.

