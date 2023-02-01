Dane Co. newspaper delivery man accused of stealing checks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Waunakee man who delivered newspapers in the northeast corner of Dane Co. is accused of stealing checks from mailboxes in the area and cashing them.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office explained multiple people have reported having checks stolen from their mail. It alleges the 58-year-old man would alter the checks before cashing them.

In all, he is accused of making off with more than $10,000 in checks.

Deputies along with officers from the Waunakee Police Dept. arrested him on January 31. He was booked on five counts each of theft and forgery, and the Sheriff’s Office noted that more charges may be added and more victims may come forth.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson indicated he is a registered sex offender and connected to a 1993 case in Dane Co.

