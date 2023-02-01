Dane County promotes clean energy tax credits for area entities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County’s Office of Energy and Climate Change is encouraging Dane County residents to embrace clean energy through the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The 2022 IRA provides $370 billion for clean energy and climate action projects, much of which will be available through tax credits. Tax-exempt entities, such as local governments, schools and nonprofit organizations will be eligible for the tax credits, according to officials.

“The unprecedented funding, combined with all the innovation in our communities, is creating a once-in-a-generation opportunity to accelerate climate action,” County Executive Joe Parisi said.

Businesses and tax-exempt entities are eligible for credits that cover up to 30% of the cost of solar, geothermal and battery storage projects. Credits are not capped and are now available to non-taxable entities, including nonprofits and local governments.

The 2020 Dane County Climate Action Plan aims to cut countywide emissions in half by 2030. The new funding from the IRA will help the county achieve this goal by helping entities pursue clean energy projects, from solar installations to electric vehicles.

More information on clean energy opportunities and tax credits can be found on the Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.