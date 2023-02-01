Fake officers force way into Dodge Co. home, sheriff’s office reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two men posing as officers searching for a homicide suspect allegedly forced their way into a resident’s home, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office explained that they responded around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, to Indian Road in the Town of Hustisford after the victim told police that the two men forced their way inside the home after telling him they were searching for a suspect.

The resident told authorities that one suspect stayed with him while the other one combed through the home. The suspect searching the home also allegedly asked where the victim’s valuable items were.

The suspects got away from the scene in a white pickup truck when they were through with the search, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspects were described as being white men who were wearing masks. The sheriff’s office said one of the suspect “possibly has a southern accent.”

The sheriff’s office included a picture of a white Ford, single-cab pickup truck, which is a vehicle of interest in the investigation.

Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office added that there has been additional law enforcement presence in marked and unmarked cars in the area to make sure people are safe. Not much information has been released to the public up until this point, as the sheriff’s office explained that it had to maintain the integrity of the investigation and follow up on any leads. Officials did note that those leads have been looked into.

Anyone with information on this case was urged to call the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.

