Some security measures still in place one year after homicide outside Beloit school

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Roughly a year ago, a shooting happened outside Beloit Memorial High School following a basketball game, resulting in the death of 19-year-old Jion Broomfield. Following the homicide, Beloit’s police chief is looking back at the events of January 29th, 2022, and how the city has grown through the tragedy.

Last year, the school district began instituting security measures, like capping tickets and upping police presence at games. Chief Andre Sayles says while some steps went to the wayside as time passed, others stayed.

“Those security measures were recommendations from the School District of Beloit, and as we always want to collaborate with our community partners,” said Sayles. “Yesterday (Monday), I actually went to the basketball game.”

Sayles says three to four officers attend games, which is one of the many ways he has seen the department and the city of Beloit come together.

“It’s good to see the community members coming up to us shaking our hands, giving us hugs, and letting me know that they appreciate the efforts that we’re doing to further make our city safer,” said Sayles.

He says communication between the department and the community has been vital as gun violence has dipped. In 2021, 16 people were shot, compared to two in 2022, and 101 shootings were recorded in 2021, dropping to 48 last year.

“I’m giving a total of community credit for this because we came together the tips that came in after that murder and the murders that we had previously,” said Sayles. “The tips that we’re getting continuously to help us are tremendous, and they’re gonna help us continue to build Beloit.”

The suspect in the killing, Amaree Goodall, is set for a calendar call in March, according to court records.

