MMSD superintendent gives State of the District address

By Elizabeth Wadas and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district at the State of the District address Tuesday night.

Dr. Carlton Jenkins told community leaders, staff and parents some of the topics he will focus on in the next year. This includes addressing disparities, providing mental health support for students and staff, and investing in aging school buildings.

“We’ve been engaged, as a staff, to really try to put things together so we can be that district,” Jenkins said during the start of his address. “That district that becomes a leader in the nation of showing other districts of how to accelerate learning for all students.”

Jenkins addressed the district’s goal of achievement disparities and reading proficiencies. Jenkins said they are setting expectations that all students will experience grade-level expectations and beyond, saying students in the class of 2027 will graduate with completion of certain classes, including Advanced Placement, art and skilled trades.

“It’s going to take resources. It’s going to take time commitment. It’s going to take family conversations. It’s going to take professional development. Its going to take Madison living up to being Madison for everyone,” Jenkins said.

One student there said that he hopes to see a continued positive learning environment in his elementary school.

Dr. Jenkins also mentioned the nationwide staffing shortage and called on the state legislature to use the budget surplus to fund public education.

