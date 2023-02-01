More Sunshine, But Chilly Today

Not As Cold As Yesterday
Sunshine but still cool today.(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
  • Wind Chills Below Zero Early
  • First Alert Day Friday - Bitterly Cold
  • Milder Temperatures Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic high pressure will start to slip off to the east today. In its wake, southwesterly wind will bring some milder air back to the state. Highs today will reach the 20s, but wind chills will remain in the 0 to 10 degree range through the day. Plenty of sunshine is expected due to the ridge. More sunshine is coming up tomorrow.

A cold front is expected to sweep through the region later in the day Thursday. This front will shift wind to northerly and another quick bast of bitterly cold air will arrive for Friday. Friday is a First Alert Weather day as low will dip well below zero with morning wind chills dropping to -20 or colder. The National Weather Service is monitoring this period for another potential Wind Chill Advisory.

Quite a bit of cloudiness will hang around during the weekend, but temperatures will return to above average. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected in the middle 30s. Highs by Monday will be near 40 degrees.

Today: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 24. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 12. Wind: SW 5-10.

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: 22.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 6.

