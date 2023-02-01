MPD: 29-year-old attempts home break-in, runs through snow without shoes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a house and fled the scene without shoes on Sunday.

Shortly after 5:10 a.m. Sunday, MPD officers were dispatched to 2417 Badger Lane after a report of a burglary. The resident woke up to the suspect inside of their house wearing dark clothing, a backpack and a mask. He eventually left the home, according to officials.

Officers arrived to find tracks in the snow leading away from the victim’s home. They allegedly found the suspect walking through nearby yards in the deep snow with no shoes, MPD said. Officers later found the suspect’s shoes stuck in the snow.

The suspect initially resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody. The 29-year-old faces charges of attempted burglary, criminal damage to property, resisting/obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation hold.

