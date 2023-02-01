Rock County authorities to increase impaired driving monitoring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is aiming to crack down on impaired driving this month through increased traffic enforcement.

From Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 17-18, Rock County law enforcement agencies will have more officers on patrol to prevent people from driving under the influence. Officers will not tolerate driving while impaired, open intoxicants, seatbelt violations and improper use of child safety restraints, according to officials.

Officers are encouraging drivers to make an alternative plan to avoid driving drunk or high.

“By choosing to get behind the wheel while impaired, drivers are putting the lives of everyone around them at risk,” Beloit Police Sgt. Eric Rohrer said.

Officials are recommending drivers take the following steps to protect themselves and others.

Make sure everyone in your car is buckled up. Watch your speed, be patient and alert.

Have a sober designated driver if you choose to use alcohol, drugs or prescription medication that will impair your driving.

Do not drive if you are over the 0.08 BAC limit. Ask a sober friend to drive, or take public transit or a taxi.

Use Wisconsin DOT’s Drive Sober mobile app, which includes a blood alcohol estimator, designated driver selector and find-a-ride feature.

Visit Tavern League of Wisconsin’s website to see which taverns and restaurants offer patrons a ride home.

Call 911 to report impaired drivers while providing details on the driver, vehicle and location.

The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is made up of the Rock County Sheriff’s Department along with the Janesville, Town of Beloit, City of Beloit, Town of Turtle, Clinton and Orfordville police departments.

