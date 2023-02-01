SSM Health donates $100K to Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health made a $100,000 donation to the Urban League of Greater Madison on Tuesday to help invest in their future Black Business Hub.

The Black Business Hub will help businesses start up, stabilize and scale up by offering the space, technical support and access to funds necessary to succeed.

Urban League of Greater Madison President and CEO Dr. Ruben Anthony said this donation will provide more opportunities to help more people grow their businesses.

“This contribution today will grow the scope of our partnership and allow us to help provide many opportunities to assist BIPOC citizens who are interested in starting and growing businesses,” Dr. Anthony said.

The Black Business Hub is set to open in the summer of 2023.

