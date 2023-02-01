Teen accused of stabbing 14-year-old appears for court hearing

Madison stabbing update
Madison stabbing update(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The teen suspect accused of stabbing a 14-year-old boy appeared in court Tuesday.

According to court records, prosecutors and defense attorneys will file briefs regarding due process by a Feb. 10 deadline. All parties will meet on Feb. 15 where oral arguments will take place.

A motion to modify the teen suspect’s bond was also made, which was denied by the judge.

The 16-year-old suspect is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide- use of a dangerous weapon.

The stabbing happened earlier this month on the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue. According to a criminal complaint, the 14-year-old victim was stabbed in the heart and needed surgery.

