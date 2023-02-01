Teen accused of stabbing 14-year-old appears for court hearing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The teen suspect accused of stabbing a 14-year-old boy appeared in court Tuesday.

According to court records, prosecutors and defense attorneys will file briefs regarding due process by a Feb. 10 deadline. All parties will meet on Feb. 15 where oral arguments will take place.

A motion to modify the teen suspect’s bond was also made, which was denied by the judge.

The 16-year-old suspect is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide- use of a dangerous weapon.

The stabbing happened earlier this month on the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue. According to a criminal complaint, the 14-year-old victim was stabbed in the heart and needed surgery.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.