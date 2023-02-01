Will Smith, Martin Lawrence teaming up for a fourth ‘Bad Boys’ movie

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reteaming for a fourth “Bad Boys” movie.
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reteaming for a fourth “Bad Boys” movie.(Sony Pictures via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reteaming for a fourth “Bad Boys” movie, in one of Smith’s most high-profile new projects since the slap.

Sony Pictures announced Tuesday that the untitled “Bad Boys” sequel is in early pre-production. In a video posted on Instagram, Smith filmed himself driving to Lawrence’s house. Embracing at the door, Smith exclaims, “It’s about that time!”

Development on the “Bad Boys” sequel, which follows the 2020′s “Bad Boys for Life,” was reportedly put on hold after Smith hit Chris Rock at last March’s Academy Awards. But last May, Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman disputed those reports.

“There weren’t any brakes to pump because the car wasn’t moving,” said Rothman. “That was a very unfortunate thing that happened, and I don’t think it’s really my place to comment, except to say that I’ve known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption.”

Shortly before the pandemic shuttered theaters, “Bad Boys for Life” was a box-office hit, grossing $426 million worldwide. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is returning for the fourth film, as are “Bad Boys For Life” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa

Latest News

“Dr. Phil” will end its run of original episodes after 21 seasons.
‘Dr. Phil’ to end after 21 seasons on daytime TV
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley leaves after speaking...
Nikki Haley planning Feb. 15 launch for 2024 White House bid
Madison stabbing update
Teen accused of stabbing 14-year-old appears for court hearing
Charlotte Hornets' P.J. Washington tries to shoot past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the...
Bucks beat Hornets 124-115 for 5th consecutive victory
Dozens of Omaha Police officers responded to a Target store in west Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 31,...
Shooting reported at Omaha Target; police said they killed suspect