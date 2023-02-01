Find unclaimed property | Wisconsin officials offer tips on how

Capitol Building in Madison
Capitol Building in Madison(wsaw)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) will host a National Unclaimed Property Day event at the State Capitol Wednesday morning.

DOR Secretary Peter Barca and other state officials will explain how residents can find out if they have unclaimed property. The event will also cover how businesses holding unclaimed property should report it to the DOR.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. in room 412 east in the State Capitol. DOR Secretary Peter Barca, State Representatives Tyler August and Tip McGuire as well as State Treasurer John Lieber will be at the event.

Anyone can search the DOR’s unclaimed property database for themselves or family members. There is no cost to search or file a claim.

You can view a full list of unclaimed property types here.

An estimated 1 in 7 people have unclaimed property, according to the DOR.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa

Latest News

Meet Kiko - this week’s pet of the week!
Pet of the Week: Meet Kiko!
Meet Kiko - this week’s pet of the week!
Pet of the Week: Meet Kiko!
A Waunakee man is accused of stealing checks from multiple Dane Co. residents and cashing them.
Dane Co. newspaper delivery man accused of stealing checks
Dane County promotes clean energy tax credits for area entities