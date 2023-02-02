16-year-old arrested after traffic stop for alleged drug possession

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was arrested for drug possession Wednesday after a traffic stop on the city’s east side, according to Madison Police Department.

In an incident report released Thursday, the agency explained that officers reported smelling marijuana from inside the car after pulling it over around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue.

MPD stated that marijuana and other drug paraphernalia was found in the car.

Police arrested the suspect and took the teen to the Juvenile Reception Center. The teenager faces a charge of possession with intent to deliver THC. MPD indicated that the investigation was ongoing.

