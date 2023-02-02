16-year-old arrested after traffic stop for alleged drug possession

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was arrested for drug possession Wednesday after a traffic stop on the city’s east side, according to Madison Police Department.

In an incident report released Thursday, the agency explained that officers reported smelling marijuana from inside the car after pulling it over around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue.

MPD stated that marijuana and other drug paraphernalia was found in the car.

Police arrested the suspect and took the teen to the Juvenile Reception Center. The teenager faces a charge of possession with intent to deliver THC. MPD indicated that the investigation was ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa

Latest News

2 killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash
Wind chills will be diving tonight
Arctic Blast Moves In
MPD: One person hurt when bullet enters Madison apartment
Officer-involved shooting
No charges for Dane Co. deputy in Windsor deadly shooting