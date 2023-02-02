2 killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department said two people have died as a result of a snowmobile crash.

Two snowmobiles crashed resulting in the deaths of a 78-year-old man and a 43-year-old man. The crash happened around noon on Thursday on Trail 70 in the town of Cloverland. That location is between St. Germain and Eagle River.

The crash remains under investigation. The circumstances of the crash have not yet been released.

Assisting with the investigation were the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, Saint Germain Fire Department and Ambulance, Boulder Junction Ambulance, Plum Lake Fire Department, Vilas County Medical Examiner, and WI Department of Natural Resources.

This crash marks the eighth and ninth fatalities in Wisconsin this snowmobile season. Three other fatal crashes have also occurred in Vilas County in less than one month. Click here to view the DNR’s 2023 snowmobile crash statistics.

