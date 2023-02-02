Another Round Of Cold Air

First Alert Day Friday
Outlook
By Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
  • Plenty of Sunshine
  • Arctic Air Friday
  • Milder Temperatures Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - February starting off on a chilly note and that looks to continue. Sunshine, but arctic temperatures as we move through the second half of the week. The coldest stretch will be Thursday night through Friday where a First Alert Day has been issued for below zero temperatures and even colder wind chills making a return. Warmer temperatures will return this weekend with above normal by next week. That will bring a return of clouds and at times some rain and snow chances.

Mostly clear tonight with chilly temperatures. Overnight lows into the lower teens with a light southwesterly wind. Mostly sunny Thursday with highs into the lower 20s. Winds will pick up out of the west 10-15 mph. Cold conditions Thursday night with lows 5-10 below zero. Factor in gusty winds and wind chills will be around 20 below zero. Clouds return Friday and temperatures slow to climb. Highs into the upper single digits. Back down to around zero Friday night.

The weekend looks warmer, but also to feature more cloud cover. Highs will be on either side of 30 degrees with perhaps a few flurries by Sunday. More unsettled weather starting early next week. Almost a daily chance of a rain or snow shower possible as highs are into the upper 30s.

