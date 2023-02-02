Arctic Blast Moves In

First Alert Weather Day For Friday
Cold weather really sets in this week.
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
  • Wind Chill Advisory issued for tonight and Friday
  • Overnight wind chills down to -35F
  • Milder and breezy on Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!!

An Arctic front has pushed through our area this afternoon and now a very cold airmass is moving in behind it.  Temperatures and wind chills will be diving through this evening and into tomorrow morning.  These will be the coldest temperatures and wind chills we have seen since Christmas week.  A First Alert Weather Day has been declared beginning late Thursday evening and into Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for our entire area beginning at 11 pm this evening through noon on Friday.  Wind chills are expected to move into the negative numbers later this evening and reach down to between -25 and -30 early Friday morning.

This cold blast will be short-lived and after sunrise tomorrow, temperatures will be slowly heading back up.  Friday’s highs will hit the upper single digits but wind chills will still be below freezing.

Beginning Saturday winds begin coming out of the southwest and we will see a considerable warm-up.  Saturday’s highs are expected to hit slightly above freezing and then temperatures will continue to rise all the way into the beginning of next week.  We’ll also begin to see our snow start melting away on Saturday as breezy conditions help to speed up the process.

