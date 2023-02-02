Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold

A dog, Gus, was found abandoned at the Eau Claire County Humane Association overnight on Friday, Feb. 2, 2023.(Eau Claire County Humane Association)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV/WEAU) – The video is heartbreaking. A vehicle pulls into the Eau Claire Co. Humane Association parking lot early Thursday morning. An individual hops out and, with a dog in tow, walks up to the still unopened shelter door. The person then proceeds to tie the dog’s leash to the door before heading back to the truck to drive off.

The dog, who is now named Gus, is seen trying to catch up with the person so he could go with, but to no avail. The vehicle drives off and Gus is left alone – in the freezing cold – waiting for someone to arrive and help him.

“The dog had no idea what was going on, and you can see that he wanted to go with,” the shelter wrote. “It breaks our hearts.”

The video was captured around 6 a.m. Around the same time, the official temperature in Eau Claire was 9° with wind chills making it feel like zero.

The ECCHA shared the one-minute video on its Facebook page, saying, “(S)ome mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter. Today, we came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”

Now, the shelter wants to find whoever did this to Gus. They are asking anyone with information about the dog or who may have left him behind is asked to call the ECCHA at (715) 839-4747 ext. 1021 and leave a message.

