First Alert Day Friday

Dangerously Cold Wind Chill Friday Morning
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
  • Increasing Clouds Today
  • Very Cold Tonight
  • Breezy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic high pressure will start to slip off to the east today. In its wake, southwesterly wind and sunshine will help push highs into the lower to middle 20s. A cold front will sweep in from the north and pass through southern Wisconsin around midday. This will bring a brief increase in clouds and a wind shift. With northwesterly wind this afternoon, temperatures will drop off.

A sharp drop in temperatures is expected tonight and lows will be dipping to around 10 degrees below zero. With wind in the 10 to 15 mph range, wind chills are expected to be dangerously cold in the -20 to -30 range. NBC15 meteorologists have declared Friday a First Alert Weather. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect from 11:00 pm until noon tomorrow.

A warm front will move through on Saturday. Quite a bit of cloudiness will hang around during the weekend, but temperatures will return to above average. Highs both Saturday and Sunday are expected in the middle 30s. Highs by Monday will be near 40 degrees.

Dangerously cold wind chills tomorrow morning.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 11:00 pm until noon Friday.
Today: Increasing cloudiness. High: 23. Wind: NW 5-15.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: -10. Wind: NW 10-15.

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: 7.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 32.

