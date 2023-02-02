Inmate dies at Rock Co. jail early Thursday morning

JANESVILLLE, Wis. (WMTV) – An investigation has been launched into the death of a Rock Co. inmate early Thursday morning.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Rock Co. jail correctional officers were doing their routine security checks around 1:15 a.m. when they discovered the woman lying on the ground in her cell. They alerted medical workers and paramedics rushed to the scene.

Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures that were unsuccessful, and the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office reported. Her name was not released.

The sheriff’s office did not give an indication into how the woman died. Its detectives are investigation her death in conjunction with the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.