Jimmy gears up for 75th annual Groundhog Day in Sun Prairie

The self-proclaimed Groundhog Capital of the World is ready to hear Jimmy’s prediction.
Jimmy the Groundhog greets his fans at the 2021 Sun Prairie Groundhog Day event.
Jimmy the Groundhog greets his fans at the 2021 Sun Prairie Groundhog Day event.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -The tradition is simple for Jimmy: if he sees his shadow on February 2, it means six more weeks of winter. If not, an early spring is expected.

Punxsutawney who? For over 75 years, the Sun Prairie members and supporters have been proclaiming Sun Prairie to be “The Groundhog Capital of the World.”

The ceremony in Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square Thursday begins bright and early at 6:50 a.m. with the Prognostication taking place during sunrise at 7:11 a.m.

Jimmy’s announcement about the fate of winter’s duration will be announced from the stage and translated into ASL. The city of Sun Prairie touts Jimmy’s accuracy when it comes to predicting the future. The last two years, an early spring was declared, but we’ll have to wait and see what the groundhog has to say here in 2023.

Businesses and organizations throughout the city of Sun Prairie will be offering Groundhog Day specials the morning of the Prognostication.

The history of Groundhog Day in Sun Prairie.

Survey: UW students afraid to express views in class
The UW-Platteville basketball game Wednesday was the location for another Garding Against Cancer
