MPD officer resigns amid disorderly conduct allegation, internal investigation

arrest
arrest(KTTC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirms Thursday that an officer resigned amid an internal investigation in the agency and a criminal investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a spokesperson for MPD, Officer Keith Brown resigned on Jan. 20. MPD said with the resignation, it has ended its Office of Professional Standards and Internal Affairs investigation.

Brown is accused of one misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, a criminal complaint filed on Nov. 21, 2022, indicates.

The criminal complaint recalls that a woman told a deputy that she tried to take a picture of her and Brown while they were at a restaurant together on Nov. 9, 2022, when he got upset with her. Brown allegedly grabbed her phone and her hands, while she grabbed his keys. He allegedly squeezed her hands, cutting them in several spots. The complaint also alleges that Brown pinned the woman up against the wall near the bathroom.

The woman told the deputy she was concerned about reporting the incident because the suspect was a police officer.

If convicted, Brown faces a maximum fine of $1,000 and/or a sentence of no more than 90 days.

NBC15 previously reported that Brown was on leave after being arrested.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Vehicles damaged in the wreck that shut down I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit, Wisconsin,...
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
Middleton High School logo
Police, district investigate Middleton High School football program
Frozen pond / lake with cracked ice
Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Bitterly Cold Wind Chills
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Bitterly Cold Wind Chills
2 killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash
Wind chills will be diving tonight
Arctic Blast Moves In
MPD: One person hurt when bullet enters Madison apartment