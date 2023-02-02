MPD officer resigns amid disorderly conduct allegation, internal investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirms Thursday that an officer resigned amid an internal investigation in the agency and a criminal investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a spokesperson for MPD, Officer Keith Brown resigned on Jan. 20. MPD said with the resignation, it has ended its Office of Professional Standards and Internal Affairs investigation.

Brown is accused of one misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, a criminal complaint filed on Nov. 21, 2022, indicates.

The criminal complaint recalls that a woman told a deputy that she tried to take a picture of her and Brown while they were at a restaurant together on Nov. 9, 2022, when he got upset with her. Brown allegedly grabbed her phone and her hands, while she grabbed his keys. He allegedly squeezed her hands, cutting them in several spots. The complaint also alleges that Brown pinned the woman up against the wall near the bathroom.

The woman told the deputy she was concerned about reporting the incident because the suspect was a police officer.

If convicted, Brown faces a maximum fine of $1,000 and/or a sentence of no more than 90 days.

NBC15 previously reported that Brown was on leave after being arrested.

