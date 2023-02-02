MPD: One person hurt when bullet enters Madison apartment

(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Four people, including a child, were inside a Madison home early Thursday morning when a bullet pierced their apartment, the police dept. reported.

A Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the adults was hurt by some of the glass that was shattered by the gunshot. MPD did not indicate how badly the individual was hurt.

MPD officers responded to the apartment, in the 2400 block of Brentwood Pkwy., behind Warner Park around 4:30 a.m. after several people told police they heard gunfire. The report states investigators found several spent shell casings along Monterey Drive. Even more, were found in a parking lot just off the street.

A vehicle was also found riddled with eight bullet holes, it added.

MPD’s investigation into the incident remains under investigation and no one has been arrested.

