No charges for Dane Co. deputy in Windsor deadly shooting

WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man in the Town of Windsor during an investigation into a stolen vehicle late last year will not face charges for the encounter, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Thursday.

The District Attorney’s Office explained the deputy, who was previously identified as Cody Woods, faced no criminal liability for his actions that night. Ozanne pointed out in his statement an officer responding to a threat like the one Woods faced with deadly force is permitted by law.

The DA’s office recounted the events that led up to the killing of Quantaze Campbell on the night of October 13, 2022, after Woods spotted the stolen Ford F150 in the parking lot of The Bar Next Door, in the 4500 block of Lake Circle.

After spotting the pickup around 6 p.m., Woods approached it and could see Campbell in the driver’s seat with two women also in the truck, according to Ozanne’s statement. The deputy reported having the three of them at gunpoint and he was slowly approaching the truck as Campbell slowly moved the truck forward.

After putting his hands up, Campbell, 46, backed the truck into a stall. Woods positioned himself in front of the truck, Ozanne continued, and ordered Campbell and the woman in the passenger seat out of the vehicle. Both their doors opened, and the woman got out. The DA’s office’s report stated that Campbell looked like he was about to get out, but instead he hit the gas, with the deputy still in front of him.

According to the statement, that’s when Woods moved backwards and fired through the driver’s side window, striking Campbell. The truck continued around a Super 8 motel and came to a stop on a fence line. The other woman who was still in the truck jumped out, saying Campbell was shot. He was flown to an area hospital where he later died.

“The deputy was giving verbal commands to stay in the car and to put the car in park. Mr. Campbell appeared to be exiting the truck before he moved back into the driver’s seat and then he accelerated out of the parking stall while the deputy was still at the front of the truck,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett pointed out in a statement that followed the announcement from District Attorney’s Office.

In announcing the decision that Woods faced no criminal liability, Ozanne said, a person who is fleeing from an officer who is on foot poses a threat of great bodily harm or death to the officer and responding with deadly force is permitted by law. The district attorney’s report noted it was based on statements from other deputies and evidence that had been collected, as well as surveillance and squad video.

“I want to thank DCI and our District Attorney for their thorough investigation. These incidents are always difficult for everyone involved, no matter the outcome. The loss of life weighs heavily on all of us,” Barrett continued.

While Woods faces no criminal liability for the shooting, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office added it will conduct its own investigation – which is just getting under way – and Woods will remain on leave while that is ongoing.

