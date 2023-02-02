Nonprofit Project Home helps Madison residents make minor & major home repairs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials are reminding low-to-moderate income households of resources available to support them in making minor and major home repairs.

Through nonprofit Project Home, the City of Madison’s Department of Planning, Community & Economic Development explained that more than 2,000 homes have been rehabilitated and funding for the program is available in 2023.

There is a Minor Home Repair Program and Major Home Repair Program. The minor repair program helps cover services like leaky faucets or window replacements, while the major repair program helps with things like roofing, siding and HVAC plumbing.

The City of Madison recalled that northside resident Cecelia Banks received a new roof on her home due to damage from a windstorm that wasn’t covered by insurance.

“The City helped me with the necessary paperwork and an inspection and then put me in touch with Project Home who replaced my roof so quickly,” Banks said. “They were all lifesavers. It was such a heavy burden lifted off my shoulders. I am so grateful.”

The major home repair program takes the form of a non-interest-bearing loan for income-eligible homeowners. To get started, officials described that the homeowner’s mortgage would be signed and filed to secure the repayment of the loan when the home is sold or no longer the owner’s main home.

To get involved in the minor repair program, there are two paths. There is one for homeowners who lived in the Town of Madison and now are City residents, and another for eligible households other areas of Madison. This program offers low cost repairs and accessibility upgrades.

More information on eligibility requirements is available on the city’s website.

